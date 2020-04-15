G Flip shares a new demo track, ‘Hate Me’, from isolation

G Flip has shared another demo track, ‘Hate Me’, from isolation. She performed the song from her home via YouTube live stream. Watch it below.

Live streamed yesterday (April 15), G Flip introduced ‘Hate Me’ in the video by saying, “It’s about wondering if your ex hates you or not.” After her acoustic performance, G Flip stuck around to take questions from people who tuned in.

The singer has been sharing unreleased songs and demos in recent weeks, all performed from her Melbourne home studio as she self-isolates. ‘Hate Me’ follows well-received YouTube performances of ‘Tour Song 2016’, a cover mashup of Run DMC’s ‘It’s Tricky’ and Tag Team’s ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’, as well as a performance as part of the Together At Home campaign by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Earlier this week G Flip announced she had postponed her regional Australian tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was originally scheduled for next month, to support the 2019 release of her debut album ‘About Us’.

In a post to Twitter, G Flip, aka Georgia Flipo, reassured fans and ticket holders, saying, “We are working on rescheduling the dates and I will update you in the next coming weeks once the new dates are confirmed.”