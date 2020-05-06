G Flip shares animated video for new single ‘Hyperfine’

After sharing a live demo version in February, G Flip has released the official version of her song ‘Hyperfine’.

She’s also shared an animated video directed by Dan Wakehurst, produced entirely from isolation in different cities – watch it below:

The singer-songwriter, real name Georgia Flipo, first previewed the track while on the road last year, and decided to put a demo up online in February following numerous fan requests. She then followed with a performance of the track on one of the last triple j Like A Version sessions before coronavirus quarantine measures put the series on hold.

The music video’s production involved technical ingenuity on the part of both Flipo and Wakehurst, as the pair live in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. According to Flipo, a green screen set up in her bedroom allowed them to improvise.

“Dan jumped in and virtually directed me via Skype and we filmed using lighting and film gear I found in my house. My mum even got involved and held a hairdryer to create ‘wind’ during my bike scene, thanks Mum. We had so much fun going back and forth via Skype, giving notes, and navigating this new video process,” she said in a press statement.

Flipo also shed light on the meaning behind the song: “I wrote this song after having silly little bickering fights with my partner.”

“In relationships it’s so common to say ‘it’s fine’ when it’s really not fine. If you care about someone, talk to them. In the context of what’s going on, I thought it would be a good chance to drop a bit of a bop to sing along to and feel alive again in this time.”

A press release said news on Flipo’s postponed regional Australia tour dates is “coming soon”. The singer-songwriter will perform on the Australian edition of MTV Unplugged this Friday (May 8) for their new Unplugged at Home series.