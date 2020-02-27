G Flip shares live demo of new song ‘Hyperfine’ following fan request

Earlier this morning (February 27), G Flip took to social media to share a live demo clip of a brand-new song titled ‘Hyperfine’.

According to the singer, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, she first previewed the track while on the road last year, and has decided to now put it up online following numerous fan requests. “Played this tune live last tour and y’all keep messaging me about it,” G Flip wrote on Twitter. “so here’s a lil demo wacking it behind some chords, it’s called HYPERFINE.”

In the four-minute clip, G Flip kept her setup simple, switching out her usual drumkit to sit behind a keyboard as she played the sentimental tune. “Why don’t you just speak your mind? / Always saying that you’re fucking fine / But I know that you’re not fucking fine, I just wanna be notified / Why don’t you just speak your mind? Always saying that you’re hyperfine / But I know that you’re not hyperfine, I just wanna be notified,” she sang on the chorus.

Check out the live demo of ‘Hyperfine’ below.

In January, G Flip released a deluxe edition of her 2019 debut album, ‘About Us’. The re-issue featured live versions of four songs from the original tracklist, including acoustic renditions of ‘Morning’ and title track.

G Flip was recently nominated for Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020, alongside Baker Boy, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat. The title was ultimately given to Byron Bay-based singer Tones And I.