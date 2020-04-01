G Flip shares video of ‘Tour Song 2016’ demo due to fan demand

Singer-songwriter G Flip has shared a video today (April 1) of an acoustic rendition of a demo called ‘Tour Song 2016’.

Georgia Flipo wrote the song in 2016 after she “lived on a tour bus for four months with nine dudes” as a drummer in a previous band, as she explained on Twitter. “I get the most messages about this song tune,” she added.

Watch it below.

The Melbourne native has been in self-isolation since the outbreak of coronavirus in Australia and has been keeping up her creative output from her home studio.

Last week, she gave a performance as part of the Together At Home campaign, following the likes of Vance Joy, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Coldplay, who have also participated in the campaign organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

G Flip also released a mash-up of Run DMC’s ‘It’s Tricky’ and Tag Team’s ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’ from quarantine.

In February, Flipo released a live video of another demo, ‘Hyperfine’. She ended up performing the song on triple j’s Like a Version, alongside a cover rendition of ‘Lady Marmalade’.

Despite the current gathering restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, G Flip has not yet confirmed whether her scheduled regional tour, due to kick off in May, will be postponed or cancelled.

Earlier this year, G Flip was awarded the Levi’s Music Prize, worth $30,000.