G Flip, Something For Kate and more announced as entertainment for Australian Open

G Flip, Something For Kate, Julia Stone and The Living End will all perform at the Australian Open this month.

The Grand Slam’s recent incarnations have featured sets from local and international artists at the outdoor AO Live Stage.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted organisers to integrate musical performances into the tournament’s fixtures, with artists performing pop-up sets on the tournament’s court.

Something For Kate will kick off proceedings with an acoustic set at 5pm on February 8.

The Living End will also perform unplugged, taking to the John Cain Arena on February 11. Julia Stone and G Flip will each play sets at the same venue on February 12 and 13, respectively. Exact times are yet to be confirmed.

For access to the Australian Open’s musical performances, purchase a ticket to the relevant day of the tournament.

“The AO Live Stage is such a wonderful part of the Australian Open and while it can’t happen this year, we are excited to offer some fantastic musical experiences for this year’s tournament instead,’’ music promoter, Michael Gudinski, said in a statement.

“The acoustic pop-up sets at John Cain Arena will mean music can continue at the AO and provide some great entertainment after the tough year everyone has had.’’

The Australian Open commences this Monday (February 8) and will wrap up on February 21. There is no word yet on whether more entertainment will be announced for later in the tournament.

Entertainment for the Australian Open is:

February

Monday 8 — Something For Kate

Thursday 11 — The Living End

Friday 12 — Julia Stone

Saturday 13 — G Flip