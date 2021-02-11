G Flip, Spacey Jane and Mallrat lead Fresh Produce’s inaugural lineup

Fresh Produce – the concert tour designed to replace the cancelled Groovin’ The Moo 2021 – has unveiled its lineup.
Headlining Friday night at all locations throughout the tour will be G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, and Spacey Jane. On Saturdays, Lime Cordiale, Mallrat and Hooligan Hefs will round out the night.
Each location on the Fresh Produce tour will also have its own unique, local lineup.
In Townsville, you’ll be able to catch Miiesha, Jack Gray, Hood Rich and more; in Bunbury, Great Gable and Death By Denim lead the locals; Vacations and NinaJirachi will play in Maitland, among others.
Toowoomba will get to see Hope D, JK-47, and Jaguar Jonze; Emily Wurramara and Maddy Jane top the pack in Glenorchy; Canberra will get Moaning Lisa and Hands Like Houses while Alice Skye and Mia Wray will perform in Bendigo. Unearthed favourites Teenage Joans and George Alice will take the stage in Wayville.
Tickets for Fresh Produce go on sale 9am AEDT on Thursday, February 18th via Moshtix.
Cattleyard Promotions first announced details of the event in December, revealing that they had received a grant from the government’s RISE initiative to be put towards the inaugural festival.
Last week they announced that although Groovin The Moo will not return this year, Fresh Produce would visit many of the same locations frequented by its sister festival.
The lineup and dates for the Fresh Produce concert tour are:
August
Friday 13 and Saturday 14 – Townsville, Murray Sports Complex
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Jack Gray, Jelly Oshen, Dizzy Doolan With DJs, Ender, Very Casual DJs
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Miiesha, Hood Rich, Will Blume With DJs, It’s Not A Wig, Very Casual DJs
Friday 20 and Saturday 21 – Bunbury, Hay Park
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Death By Denim, Flewnt, Your Girl Pho With DJs, Casual Connection, Ugly DJ Co
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Great Gable, Smol Fish, Mali Jo$e With DJs Zolly, Wheresholly
Friday 27 and Saturday 28 – Maitland, Maitland Showground
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Vacations, Masked Wolf, Ninajirachi With DJs, Lex Deluxe, Seiren
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Kinder, Barkaa, Surf Trash
With DJs, Tise Jones, Eclipse
September
Friday 3 and Saturday 4 – Toowoomba, Toowoomba Showgrounds
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Jk-47, Jaguar Jonze, Lavanda
With DJs, Taleena, Reggie Gray
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Hope D, Swish Music, Cloe Terare With DJs Noy, Ya Girl Party B
Friday 10 and Saturday 11 – Glenorchy, Hobart Showground
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Emily Wurramara, Slaughterhäus Surf Cult, M E R E S With DJs Hugo Bladel (DJ Set), Miele
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Maddy Jane, Slag Queens, Denni With DJs Max, Rowdy Boi
Friday 17 and Saturday 18 – Canberra, Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Moaning Lisa, Sputnik Sweetheart, Aodhan With DJs Jack Burton, Niamh
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Hands Like Houses, Philly, Aya Yves
With DJs, Brittany De Marco, Moneybag$ Mason
Friday 24 and Saturday 25 – Bendigo, Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Mia Wray, Yergurl, Gangz With DJs, Jade Zoe, Cliterally
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, Alice Skye, Vince The Kid, Oetha With DJs, Soju Gang, Tonky
October
Friday 1 and Saturday 2 – Wayville, Adelaide Showground
Friday: G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Teenage Joans, J-milla, Stellie
With DJs, Mell Hall, Acey
Saturday: Lime Cordiale, Mallrat, Hooligan Hefs, George Alice, East Av3, Tilly Tjala Thomas With DJs, Happiness Is Wealth, Late Nite Lew