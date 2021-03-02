G Flip, The Teskey Brothers and more announced for Support Act’s ‘Tune Ups’ video series

Australian music charity Support Act has announced the second season of its video series ‘Tune Ups’.

The seven-part, seven-week series sees Australian musicians and music industry workers reflecting on their own journeys with mental health, sharing their stories in the hopes that it may help others in need.

Among those that will feature in the forthcoming series include The Teskey Brothers bassist Brendon Love (who will kick off the series on March 4), G Flip (March 11), rapper Barkaa (March 25), country singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden (April 1) and Ziggy Ramo (April 8).

Non-artists participating in the series include INXS and AC/DC roadie Howard Freeman (also the founder of CrewCare) and Sahara Herald, tour director of Frontier Touring.

Clive Miller, the CEO of Support Act, said the the ‘Tune Ups’ series was not intended “to sensationalise, but to show people they are not alone and that there is support available”.

“Now more than ever we need to ensure that conversations around mental health happen publicly and regularly – especially in the music industry, which sees alarming rates of mental illness persisting.”

Watch a trailer for the second season of ‘Tune Ups’ below:

The first episode of the new ‘Tune Ups’ season will premiere on Support Act’s YouTube channel at 6:30pm AEDT this Thursday (March 4). New episodes will go up every Thursday thereafter.

‘Tune Ups’ was first created in October 2018. Its first season included Briggs, The Amity Affliction vocalist Joel Birch and Alex The Astronaut.