G Flip, Tkay Maidza and Baker Boy to play new livestream event ‘Red Bull Music Motel’

G Flip, Tkay Maidza and Baker Boy have all been enlisted to play Red Bull’s new livestream event, ‘Red Bull Music Motel’.

Billed as a “unique livestream experience”, ‘Red Bull Music Motel’ will be taking place from 6pm on Saturday December 5, and will stream via the event’s Facebook page.

In addition, ex-triple J personality Linda Marigliano will host the event alongside social media personalities The Inspired Unemployed.

Advertisement

READ MORE: G Flip: “There’s no difference between G Flip and Georgia Flipo. They are literally the same person”

All three artists playing have had a busy 2020. NME Australia cover star G Flip has been releasing a steady string of singles, with ‘Hyperfine’, ‘You And I’ and a feature on Illy‘s latest single ‘Loose Ends’.

Baker Boy has dropped two singles in 2020 so far, with ‘Move’ and ‘Better Days’ alongside Dallas Woods and Sampa The Great. Both he and G Flip are up for an MTV EMA for ‘Best Australian Act’ alongside Hayden James, The Kid LAROI and Tones And I.

He’s also nominated for three ARIA Awards at the forthcoming ceremony, alongside Tkay Maidza who is up for one.

Maidza is fresh off the release of her latest EP ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2‘, spawning a slew of singles and visuals like ‘Shook‘, ‘You Sad‘, ‘24k‘ and ‘Don’t Call Again’ with Kari Faux.