G Flip to live-stream performance for Together At Home campaign

G Flip is the latest artist who will live-stream a performance as part of the Together At Home campaign by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Georgia Flipo will be live-streaming a set from her studio on Wednesday, March 25 at 12pm AEST, she announced today (March 24).

She joins Vance Joy – whose 30-minute Together At Home livestream concluded this morning – and artists like John Legend, Charlie Puth and Coldplay, who also participated in the campaign.

I’m following other artists like @Johnlegend @charlieputh @coldplay and going live tomorrow Wednesday 25th at 12 pm AEST on @instagram as part of @GlblCtzn & @WHO’s “Together At Home” series to raise awareness and funding to fight Corona Virus. Stay tuned ⏰⏰⏰ #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Ju8jzuMJ4n — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) March 24, 2020

Advertisement

G Flip has been making music while in self-quarantine, and recently released a cover mashup of ‘It’s Tricky’ by Run-D.M.C and ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’ by Tag Team she performed while in isolation.

She is also due to embark on a regional Australian tour in May. Though public gathering restrictions have been instituted throughout the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus, there’s currently no word if G Flip’s tour will be cancelled or postponed.

Besides Together At Home and its associated artists, many others are pulling together livestreams in light of the pandemic-induced freeze on concerts, tours and festivals. Australian initiatives include last weekend’s ISOL-AID virtual music festival, which will be reprised this weekend, and the Camp Cope-led “transcontinental punk show” on Instagram Live.