G Flip to perform at the AFLW grand final

G Flip has been announced as the pre-match entertainment for this weekend’s AFLW Grand Final.

The singer-songwriter will take to the Adelaide Oval before the match between the Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions on April 17.

A devoted Collingwood Magpies fan, G Flip — real name Georgia Flip — says she is “very excited” to be performing at the game.

“It’s such a privilege and an honour to be playing at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final,” Flipo said in a statement.

“I’ve been a footy fan since my Dad put a Magpies scarf around my neck as a baby and I haven’t missed a Pies game this season.”

“I don’t just like footy, I love footy. This will be one of the highlights of my life, I’m very excited.”

“We’re delighted to have G Flip and some exciting local talent entertain fans ahead of the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final,” added Kylie Rogers, AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial.

“Australians have been starved of attending live music since the global pandemic began, so we hope to see as many G Flip and football fans secure their seat at the NAB AFLW Grand Final and fill the stadium in celebration of women’s football.”

G Flip is also set to perform at Melbourne’s April Sun concert series this Friday (April 16), alongside Touch Sensitive, Sycco and Thomas Headon.

Earlier this year, she appeared as part of the entertainment at the Australian Open.