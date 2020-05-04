G Flip to perform on ‘MTV Unplugged’ this week

G Flip is set to perform on the newest episode of the Australian edition of MTV Unplugged, which has just announced a series of new performances, titled Unplugged At Home, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo – will be the second Australian artist to perform as part of the new series, following Cody Simpson’s performance on Friday May 1. Flipo’s performance will air at 4pm AEST on Friday May 8.

This is just the latest project G Flip is taking on during her time in isolation. Last week, it was revealed she would be a part of the new Victorian Government-backed livestream series, ‘The State Of Music’, alongside the likes of Birds Of Tokyo and Diesel. The first episode of the series aired on Sunday May 3.

She has also lent some original stems to triple j Unearthed for their new ‘DIY Supergroup’ competition. The competition also allows fans to remix samples from Tame Impala, Flume, Amy Shark, Tash Sultana and more.

Following the recent rescheduling of her upcoming tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, Flipo shared a new demo, titled ‘Hate Me’, on her YouTube channel. This follows recently shared track ‘Tour Song 2016’, as well as cover-mashup of Tag Team’s ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’ and RUN DMC’s ‘It’s Tricky’.

G Flip’s MTV Unplugged performance will be available to stream on MTV Australia’s YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, Twitter and website.