G Flip’s ‘Cruel Summer’ cover sparks petition for drummer to open for Taylor Swift’s Australia tour

Over 16,000 fans have signed a petition for G Flip to open for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras tour dates across Australia.

The petition – which you can find here – was created by G Flip’s mother Lisa Kempton after the singer-drummer released their cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ for triple j’s Like A Version onto streaming platforms this past weekend (January 19).

G Flip took to TikTok shortly after to reveal that their mother had created a petition for G Flip’s inclusion in Taylor Swift’s Australian dates. They said in the video: “My mum was like, ‘G, why aren’t you opening for Taylor in Australia? Like, why not? Let’s just call your booking agent…’ And I said, ‘Mum, it’s not that easy!’ Then the next morning I woke up and my mum’s made a petition. She’s got only a few signatures, but I love the passion…”

The petition has now garnered close to 17,000 signatures, though there hasn’t been any indication that the drummer-singer will open for Swift despite fan demand.

Prior to Flip’s cover of ‘Cruel Summer’ and the subsequent petition going viral, Taylor Swift subtly approved of their cover by liking G Flip’s post on Instagram. G Flip quickly shared a reaction video, in which they got teary eyed. G Flip wrote: “got a bit emotional cause taylor is an icon and one of the best songwriters of all time”

G Flip’s 2023 album, ‘Drummer’ scored a three-star review from NME‘s Karen Gwee, who wrote: “The album concludes with a raw, titanic, indulgent (hear the cowbell?) drum solo – an appropriate ending for a record fundamentally about the exhilarating catharsis one can achieve behind the kit. Buried in the mix at the end is Flipo remarking, ‘The neighbours will be really pissed now.’ They should think about moving out – there’s going to be a lot more where that came from.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform a total of seven shows across Australia next month. She kicks off her tour with three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 17 and 18, before heading to Sydney, where she’ll performa the Accor Stadium on February 23, 24, 25 and 26. Sabrina Carpenter will open the show, and all tickets have been completely sold out.