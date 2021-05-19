(G)-IDLE’s Yuqi drops edgy teaser for ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ music video

(G)-IDLE member Yuqi has released a music video teaser for ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, the second track from her debut digital single ‘A Page’.

Released on May 19, the clip showcases Yuqi pointing a finger gun at herself in the mirror and shooting it, breaking the glass. The trailer also features dizzying editing effects and a vintage film filter. “We don’t need money,” the singer belts out.

The music video for ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ is scheduled for release on May 21. The song is the second track from ‘A Page’ to get a video treatment, following the clip for title track ‘Giant’ that arrived on May 14. Yuqi had also a clip for the Chinese-language version of ‘Giant’.

Prior to Yuqi’s solo debut, her group (G)-IDLE had dropped a music video for their latest single ‘Last Dance’, which was made as a collaboration project with fan community app UNIVERSE. The first half of the ‘Last Dance’ video can be watched on YouTube, with the full version available exclusively on UNIVERSE.

However, before the song was released, the K-pop girl group had re-recorded ‘Last Dance’ as a five-member group, without vocals from sixth member Soojin. The singer was cut from the project after discussions between (G)I-DLE’s agency CUBE Entertainment and UNIVERSE.

Earlier this year, (G)I-DLE made their first comeback of 2021 with their fourth mini-album ‘I Burn’, which included the title track ‘HWAA’. The single has since has then become the group’s highest-charting single on both the Gaon Digital chart and the Billboard K-pop Hot 100.