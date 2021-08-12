(G)-IDLE’s Minnie names Alicia Keys as her “role model”

Minnie of South Korean girl group (G)-IDLE has called American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys her “role model”.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, the Thai-born idol revealed that Alicia Keys had been a “role model” for her since her childhood.

She explained that she used to watch a lot of television with her mother when she was a child, and a performance of Keys’ 2003 hit ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ was what inspired her to pursue music. “I have loved her since that day,” she gushes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Minnie also named Australian pop star Troye Sivan, veteran K-pop boyband SUPER JUNIOR, Thai singer Stamp Apiwat and American singer Charlotte Lawrence as artists she would like to collaborate with in the future, alongside Keys.

The (G)-IDLE singer previously sat down with Harper’s Bazaar Thailand in May for an interview, during which she revealed that she was presented with the difficult choice of either staying in Thailand to complete her final year of high school or take up an opportunity to become a trainee in Korea.

“At the time, I really wanted to go to university… That was my plan, to study at a Thai university. The idea of being a Korean artist wasn’t in my mind,” she said. “I can say that it was the biggest decision in my life. I didn’t know if this would work. I didn’t know if I would have a chance to debut.”

Meanwhile, fellow (G)-IDLE member Soyeon recently made her solo return with her first mini-album ‘Windy’, featuring the title track ‘BEAM BEAM’. The five-track project was her first solo comeback in over three years, since the digital single ‘Idle Song’ was released in February 2018.