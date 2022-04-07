Gang Of Youths add new Melbourne, Newcastle shows to 2022 Australian tour

Gang Of Youths have expanded their upcoming Australian tour, adding new gigs in Melbourne and Newcastle.

The additions come after the first show in Melbourne – happening on Friday August 12 at Rod Laver Arena – sold out just a few weeks after going on sale. The new Melbourne show will go down on Saturday August 13, while the gig in Newcastle – an altogether new addition to the itinerary – will take place at the city’s Entertainment Centre on Friday August 5.

Elsewhere on the run, Gang Of Youths will hit stages in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Hobart. Tickets for those gigs are on sale now, with the new ones set to go live at 11am this coming Monday (April 11) – find them here.

The band will also host a new edition of their own festival, A More Perfect Union, in Hobart and Brisbane this August. Hobart happens on Sunday August 14, with sets from Arlo Parks, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, The Lazy Eyes and Adam Newling. Brisbane is set to go down on Saturday August 20, sporting a bill rounded out by Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah, Blessed, Becca Hatch and Romero. Tickets for those gigs are on sale now from here.

The tour and festival comes in support of Gang Of Youths’ recent third album, ‘Angel In Realtime’, which landed in February via Sony (subsequently debuting at Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart).

In a four-star review of it, NME praised the band for the way they “strive for hope through pain and anguish”, highlighting how “[frontman Dave] Le’aupepe’s exploration of his Pasifika background informs the whole album, with many tracks sampling recordings and music from the South Pacific, bringing a further sense of adventure to the record”.

Reviewing the band’s recent show at the O2 Academy in London, NME said: “The early outings in the set of the shuffling euphoria of ‘The Man Himself’, the synthy swells of ‘Tend The Garden’ and the Elbow-esque aching bliss of ‘Unison’ prove that cuts from this year’s stellar ‘Angel In Realtime’ now land as well as their earlier rock juggernaut material from 2015’s ‘The Positions’ and its 2017 follow-up ‘Go Farther In Lightness’.”

Gang Of Youths’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Saturday 30 – Perth, RAC Arena

AUGUST

Wednesday 3 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 5 – Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 14 – Hobart, Regatta Grounds