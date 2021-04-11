Gang Of Youths, Alison Wonderland share samples for triple j Unearthed’s collab contest

triple j Unearthed’s DIY Supergroup competition is back, featuring samples and stems from a host of big-name Australian acts.

Announced this morning (April 12), this year’s sample pack includes a huge range of sound grabs to play with, recorded exclusively by Genesis Owusu, Touch Sensitive, Gang Of Youths, Vallis Alps, Lime Cordiale, Alison Wonderland and San Cisco for the collaborative challenge.

The competition allows young artists to download the exclusive looping pack and incorporate a minimum of three samples into their own original song. This resulting track then needs to be uploaded to triple j Unearthed by midnight AEST on May 9, with the #DIYSupergroup tag in its title.

Five finalists will be revealed on triple j Breakfast with Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu, before crowning a winner.

triple j Unearthed first launched the competition last year, with stems and samples from equally big names in Australian music, such as Flume, Tame Impala, Tkay Maidza, Amy Shark, G Flip, Tash Sultana, The Jungle Giants and Middle Kids.

A shortlist of finalists was revealed in late May, comprising JEFFE’s ‘Apocalypse’ with Jack Gray, EAST AV3’s ‘Astronaut’, JIM ALXNDR’s track ‘u + her 4eva’, Wolfjay’s ‘Very Soon’ featuring ‘Austen’, and ROYBOY‘s ‘switchUP’.

ROYBOY was later announced as the competition’s winner.