Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana to headline inaugural Lazy Mountain festival in Berry

The line-up for the first-ever Lazy Mountain festival has been announced, which is set to take place in the New South Wales town of Berry this coming April.

Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana will headline the festival, which will happen at Berry Showground on Easter Saturday, April 8. The pair had previously been announced as co-headliners of the Vintage Vibes festival in Adelaide, and the announcement is the latest in a string of Australian festival dates for Gang of Youths – which also includes Bluesfest, Party In The Paddock and Now & Again.

Others on the line-up include Middle Kids, who toured with Gang of Youths on their arena run last year, and Melbourne band Slowly Slowly. The full first announcement for the one-day, single-stage festival can be viewed below. A pre-sale for festival tickets will go live from 8am next Monday (January 30), with general sale following the next morning at the same time. Ticketing information is available from the festival’s website.

Berry – and, in particular, Berry Showground – is best known for being the location of Fairgrounds Festival, which ran from 2015 to 2019 before it was impacted by three consecutive years of cancellations. Gang of Youths themselves headlined the festival in 2017, with Middle Kids also appearing the year prior.

Lazy Mountain 2023’s line-up is:

Gang of Youths

Tash Sultana

Middle Kids

Slowly Slowly

Tyne-James Organ

merci, mercy

Aodhan

