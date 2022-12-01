Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana to headline inaugural Vintage Vibes festival in Adelaide

Adelaide festival Vintage Vibes have shared the line-up for its inaugural iteration, set to take place across the first weekend of April in 2023.

Headlining on the festival’s first night (Saturday April 1) is Tash Sultana, while the following night will be headlined by Gang of Youths. It will mark Sultana’s first performance in Adelaide in over two years, having last played in the city as part of WOMADelaide in 2021. The latter, meanwhile, performed in Adelaide back in August as part of their ‘angel in realtime.’ arena tour.

Joining the bill across the weekend are acts such as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Angus & Julia Stone, The Temper Trap and Middle Kids. A “surprise act”, which will be announced closer to the date, is also set to join the line-up on the Sunday. A full list of performers, and which days they are playing, is available below.

Vintage Vibes is described on the festival’s website as comprising “music, wine, brews and food over two days in the Adelaide Hills”. It is set to take place at Tomich Wines, a winery in the Adelaide suburb of Woodside. Vintage Vibes will mark the first time a major music festival has taken place on the winery grounds.

Registrations for the festival’s pre-sale are open now, and will close at midnight on Sunday December 4. The pre-sale will then begin the following morning, at 9:30am on Monday December 5. Ticket buyers can register for the festival’s pre-sale here.

Vintage Vibes’ line-up is:

Saturday April 1

Tash Sultana

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

The Temper Trap

Hermitude

Leo Sayer

Donny Benet

West Thebarton

KANADA The Loop

Adrian Eagle

We Move Like Giants

Sunday April 2

Gang of Youths

Angus & Julia Stone

Middle Kids

[TBA]

Late Night Tuff Guy

George Alice

Jess Day

Wanderers

Druid Fluids

Jack Truant