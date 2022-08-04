Gang Of Youths announce lowkey acoustic show in Sydney to wrap up arena tour

Gang Of Youths have today (August 4) announced an intimate and acoustic show in Sydney for the final date of their national arena tour.

Gang Of Youths’ ‘Angel In Realtime’ tour, which derives its name from the band’s recently released third album, has already completed two of its dates in Perth and Adelaide, with a slew of other shows in stately venues planned across the country for the rest of the month.

While the final stop of the tour was initially reserved for the Queensland instalment of the band’s A More Perfect Union festival – which will take place on Saturday August 20 – Gang Of Youths have now extended the run with an additional show in Sydney, scheduled for Monday August 22.

The show, which will take place at the 1,600-capacity Enmore Theatre – where the band played six consecutive shows on their 2018 ‘Say Yes To Life’ tour – will mark their third NSW date on the ‘Angel In Realtime’ tour; they’ll perform at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre tomorrow (August 5) and at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which holds over 13 times more punters than the Enmore, on Saturday (August 6).

Billed as an intimate acoustic performance, the Enmore show offers a stripped-back configuration not seen anywhere else on the ‘Angel In Realtime’ tour. Gang Of Youths will perform songs from the run’s namesake LP — which was preceded by lead single ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’ — as well as other tracks from their three-album and one-EP discography. Find tickets here.

In May, Gang Of Youths shared a surprise EP titled ‘Immolation Tape’, which featured largely acoustic reimaginings of three tracks from ‘Angel In Realtime’.

Speaking of the EP in an interview with NME, Gang Of Youths’ Tom Hobden said “I had a lot of fun doing it, actually. But I didn’t think it was anything really serious at the time… I actually haven’t listened to it at all!”

Elsewhere, in a four-star review of ‘Angel In Realtime’, which ranked among NME’s best Australian albums of 2022 so far, NME’s Rhys Buchanan said the album “is a triumphant exploration of love and life.

“Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far. ‘Angel In Realtime’ is unmistakably a mainstage album, but it shines through its embrace of intimacy and honesty at every turn,” Buchanan wrote.

Gang Of Youths’ 2022 ‘Angel In Realtime’ Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena Ballroom

Friday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 14 – Hobart, A More Perfect Union

Saturday 20 – Sandstone Point, A More Perfect Union

Monday 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre