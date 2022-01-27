Gang Of Youths are on the cover of the January 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

NME Australia magazine is kicking off 2022 with cover story featuring none other than Gang Of Youths.

ORDER NOW: NME Australia January 2022

In February, Gangs will release one of Australia’s most highly anticipated records this year, ‘Angel In Realtime’ – the band’s third studio album and a tribute to frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, the late Teleso “Tattersall” Le’aupepe. For this cover story, NME sat down with Le’aupepe and bassist Max Dunn in their adopted home of London for a wide-ranging conversation about fame, grief, heritage and history.

“When my dad died I was yearning and longing for something that linked me to a part of him that I didn’t know,” Le’aupepe tells NME’s Andrew Trendell of his deep dive into historical field recordings of Pacific Islanders, which are sampled on ‘Angel In Realtime’.

Advertisement

“Wanting to integrate that into the album gave me a little bit more of him. It’s about preserving the sense of Indigeneity and my father through this music. My dad never spoke much about being Pasifika or being Samoan, but he was a firm believer that if you’re Indigenous then we’re one people. There were many different tribes, identities, languages and moving cogs but we are us. That unity was important to him.”

Read the full story, with photography by Ed Cooke, here.

Elsewhere in the issue, NME Australia interviews Grace Cummings on her show-stopping sophomore album ‘Storm Queen’ and Henry Cavill on the Witcher set injury that could have ended his career. We round up 10 games you should budget for and look at the history of Hollywood actors who’ve been airlifted into Australian productions for some extra star power – for better or for worse.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of February 7. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

As NME Australia cover stars, Gang Of Youths join the ranks of Baker Boy, Lorde, Tash Sultana, Genesis Owusu, Tkay Maidza and many more. Explore and get your back issues of the magazine here.

Advertisement

Get your copy of the January 2022 issue of NME Australia here.