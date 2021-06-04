Gang Of Youths are teasing a new release titled ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’

Gang Of Youths have started easing into a new era, updating their website to tease an elusive release titled ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’.

The cryptic updates began last week when the Sydney rockers wiped all previously uploaded content from their social media, changing their default image across all platforms to a simple shot of a red punching bag hanging over a white background.

Last night (June 3), the band uploaded a 13-second teaser showing that same punching bag, this time the entire frame saturated in a deep blue, with an unknown figure standing before it.

The video features a bold, warmly produced grand piano motif, before fading into a title card revealing what’s assumed to be the name of the band’s forthcoming release: ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’.

Watch the teaser for ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ below:

A release date was not offered, however a website set up to promote the teaser encourages visitors to sign up to a mailing list. The band’s own website is currently offline.

It’s unconfirmed whether ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ is a new single or a full-length record, although Gang Of Youths had been sharing regular updates on their impending fourth album since the early months of 2020.

Last November, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo shared a clip revealing he would make an unexpected, albeit small, guest appearance on the record, performing additional percussion and backing vocals on one of its tracks.

Gang Of Youths released their landmark second album, ‘Go Farther In Lightness’, in August of 2017. Carried by five singles, including the double-Platinum ‘Let Me Down Easy’, the record debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart upon release, and was honoured with a Platinum certification in June of 2020.

The band also released a live album, recorded during their appearance on MTV Unplugged, in October of 2018.

In the early months of 2020, Gang Of Youths led a campaign raising funds to support victims of Australian bushfires. In addition to a merchandise drive, all proceeds from which were donated to the Rural Fire Service, the band headlined Melbourne’s Down To Earth benefit concert.