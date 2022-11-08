Gang Of Youths, Benee, The Presets and more announced for Party In The Paddock 2023

Gang Of Youths have been announced to headline next year’s Party In The Paddock, topping a bill that also features acts like Benee, The Presets, Vera Blue, Meg Mac and Genesis Owusu.
As confirmed last month, the Tasmanian festival will make a comeback in February, reversing its organisers’ decision to bid it farewell in 2020. It’ll run over the weekend of February 10-12, taking place for the first time at Quercus Park in Carrick (around 25 minutes southwest of Launceston).
The full line-up sports a total of 61 names, including a “secret headliner” billed directly under Gang Of Youths. Among the other names featured are Methyl Ethel, Hockey Dad, Slowly Slowly, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays, JK-47, Hope D, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Big Twisty And The Funknasty, Nerve, Maddy Jane, 1300, Carla Geneve and Tyler Richardson.
Tickets will go on sale at 8am next Tuesday (November 15), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time this Thursday (November 10). You can sign up for that here, while general ticket sales will be available here when they go live.
The line-up for Party In The Paddock 2023 is:
Gang Of Youths
Benee
The Presets
Vera Blue
Meg Mac
Genesis Owusu
Methyl Ethel
Hockey Dad
Slowly Slowly
Young Franco
Bag Raiders
Peach PRC
Beddy Rays
JK-47
Caravãna Sun
Hope D
Pacific Avenue
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Big Twisty And The Funknasty
Nerve
Kinder
Maddy Jane
Sumner
The Rions
Sex On Toast
1300
Carla Geneve
Jono Ma
Tyler Richardson
Odd Mob
Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics
Jade Zoe
Denni
Medhanit
Squeef
Jed Appleton Band
In The Flowers
Lazer Baby
Holiday
Kudu Joy
The Saxons
Queenie
Zios
Arunya Lee Olive
Meres
Celeste Evelyn
Cyber Switch
Miss Kaninna
Alec Smith
Je Bahl
Suneden And The Seg Street Jam
Ema
World Class Cinema
Stacy Whale
Baby Lemur
Savage Honey
Thai Swan
Dirty Motel
2 Actual DJ’s
Eddy Whitehooves
Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.