Gang Of Youths, Benee, The Presets and more announced for Party In The Paddock 2023

Gang Of Youths have been announced to headline next year’s Party In The Paddock, topping a bill that also features acts like Benee, The Presets, Vera Blue, Meg Mac and Genesis Owusu.

As confirmed last month, the Tasmanian festival will make a comeback in February, reversing its organisers’ decision to bid it farewell in 2020. It’ll run over the weekend of February 10-12, taking place for the first time at Quercus Park in Carrick (around 25 minutes southwest of Launceston).

The full line-up sports a total of 61 names, including a “secret headliner” billed directly under Gang Of Youths. Among the other names featured are Methyl Ethel, Hockey Dad, Slowly Slowly, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays, JK-47, Hope D, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Big Twisty And The Funknasty, Nerve, Maddy Jane, 1300, Carla Geneve and Tyler Richardson.

Tickets will go on sale at 8am next Tuesday (November 15), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time this Thursday (November 10). You can sign up for that here, while general ticket sales will be available here when they go live.

The line-up for Party In The Paddock 2023 is:

Gang Of Youths

Benee

The Presets

Vera Blue

Meg Mac

Genesis Owusu

Methyl Ethel

Hockey Dad

Slowly Slowly

Young Franco

Bag Raiders

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

JK-47

Caravãna Sun

Hope D

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Big Twisty And The Funknasty

Nerve

Kinder

Maddy Jane

Sumner

The Rions

Sex On Toast

1300

Carla Geneve

Jono Ma

Tyler Richardson

Odd Mob

Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics

Jade Zoe

Denni

Medhanit

Squeef

Jed Appleton Band

In The Flowers

Lazer Baby

Holiday

Kudu Joy

The Saxons

Queenie

Zios

Arunya Lee Olive

Meres

Celeste Evelyn

Cyber Switch

Miss Kaninna

Alec Smith

Je Bahl

Suneden And The Seg Street Jam

Ema

World Class Cinema

Stacy Whale

Baby Lemur

Savage Honey

Thai Swan

Dirty Motel

2 Actual DJ’s

Eddy Whitehooves



