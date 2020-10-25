Gang of Youths confirm third album, new band member

Gang of Youths have welcomed multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden into their ranks, breaking the news in a letter to fans late last week.

The letter, penned by bassist Max Dunn, also confirmed that the band have spent 2020 working on their highly anticipated third studio album. The as-yet-untitled record’s release date is still to be confirmed.

“We have spent this raging bin-fire of a year getting our shit together and recording our third album,” the letter read.

The band have been recording the album from a leased space in London, which has featured on their social media channels.

Hobden has also featured on the band’s social media and as a pre-COVID performance member this year. However, the letter last week was the first time he had been formally inducted into the band.

Hobden, who plays violin, guitar and keyboards, is perhaps best known as a former member of Noah and The Whale.

Aside from working on their new album, Gang of Youths have spent 2020 hatching plans to release more sustainable band merchandise.

“We really wanted to lift the standard and know what we are printing on and where it comes from,” Dunn explained in the letter.

The band’s forthcoming album will be their first since breakthrough record, ‘Go Farther In Lightness’. Gang of Youths are yet to share any new music since the album’s release in 2017.