Gang Of Youths’ Dave Le’aupepe said fame in Australia “fucked me up really badly”

Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe has opened up about the band’s success, saying the fame the band earned in Australia “fucked [him] up really badly”.

In a new interview with The Guardian, he spoke about his relocation to London a few years ago and how it impacted his mental health.

“Our fame in Australia actually fucked me up really badly,” Le’aupepe said. “It made me horrifically anxious and nervous, and it still does to this day.”

“I came to London for a quiet life. Being big is not really what we were after. I don’t really want my face everywhere. I’m Australian, I’m proud as shit, you can hear it. But it’s really important that we just get treated like normies.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Le’aupepe also spoke about his impostor syndrome, which according to the piece, has led him to “hate” both of Gang Of Youths’ previous albums – 2015’s ‘The Positions’ and 2017’s ‘Go Farther In Lightness’.

“I constantly feel like an impostor, always,” he said. “Am I a good enough person to be in this position? I hope so. Am I a good-enough musician?”

“I’m literally not. I can’t play anything as well as the other guys can,” he continued, “I’m not a good-enough songwriter. Our whole career has been informed by my impostor syndrome.”

Gang Of Youths recently announced details around their forthcoming third album, ‘Angel In Realtime.’, due out in February next year. They’ll also be embarking on a colossal world tour, that’ll see the band perform across UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Fans have heard four cuts from the album so far: ‘‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, ‘Unison’, ‘The Man Himself’ and latest single ‘Tend The Garden’.