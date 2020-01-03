Gang Of Youths donate merchandise profits to Rural Fire Service

Gang Of Youths have announced that they will be donating profits from merchandise sales to the Rural Fire Service.

The Sydney band announced the fundraising drive for bushfire relief earlier today (January 3) on Instagram with an image of the relevant merchandise, which include hoodies, shirts, a water bottle, a tote bag and a dog jumper.

“It’s devastating to see so many people, communities, wildlife and the bushland of Australia affected by the fires which are still burning,” they wrote. “The Rural Fire Service and their volunteers are absolute heroes, and we want to do what we can to help them out, so 100% of profits from this merch until it’s all sold out will go to the RFS and people in need. Thanks in advance for your contribution!!”

See the post below, and head to their official store to purchase merchandise here:

Gang Of Youths are expected to release a new album this year. It will be the follow-up to their sophomore album, 2017’s ‘Go Farther In Lightness’. Last month, they worked with Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, whom they described on Instagram as “our spiritual father and all around Qui-Gon”.

Gang Of Youths are far from the only Aussie act to do their part for bushfire relief. Earlier today, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope announced two fundraising concerts, both of which have already sold out. Adelaide musicians The Yearlings, Ollie English, Don Morrison and more will also play a benefit show on January 12. On the other hand, on Monday night WAAX, Cry Club, Bakers Eddy and more threw a benefit gig for the Country Fire Authority (CFA) of Victoria, raising $5,800 in the process.