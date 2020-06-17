Gang Of Youths’ Donnie Borzestowski’s side project, Special Friends, release first single

Special Friends, the side project of Gang Of Youths‘ drummer Donnie Borzestowski, have today (June 17) released their debut single ‘Big Sur’. Listen to it below.

Special Friends is a collective of lifelong friends that grew up in a small town on the east coast of Australia – Donnie, Keith, Randal, David, Andy and Jerry.

Speaking about the band’s name and formation, Borzestowski said in a press statement, “Many years ago, I began hanging out with a girl. Her name was Anna.”

Eventually, Borzestowski and Anna became romantically involved, however, his mother refused to see it that way.

“My mother didn’t want to admit to herself that we were seeing one another, so she would just call us special friends,” he recalled.

“I also have a few mates who are dear to my heart. We all grew up in a small town together on the East Coast of Australia. We’ve also laughed together, cried together and gone on adventures together.”

The band have released ‘Big Sur’ via Mirror Records, and it was produced and mixed by close friend Luke O’Dea. The band are also currently working on new recordings with plans for an EP.

Earlier this year, Borzestowski performed at the Down To Earth bushfire relief concert with Gang of Youths. Tash Sultana, Angus and Julia Stone, Thelma Plum, Jack River and many others also performed at the concert. The gig took place just weeks before the Australian government’s restrictions on live music began.