Gang of Youths pay tribute to Archie Roach at first show of ‘Angel In Realtime’ Australian tour

Gang of Youths paid tribute to the late Archie Roach at the first show of their ‘Angel in Realtime’ Australian tour over the weekend.

As triple j reports, frontman Dave Le’aupepe honoured Roach during Gang of Youths’ show at RAC Arena in Perth on Saturday evening (July 31), just a few hours after the legendary Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong / Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung songwriter’s death was confirmed by family.

Le’aupepe described Roach as “one of the most formative influences on me and a lot of other Australian singer-songwriters,” before playing a verse of Roach’s 1980 song ‘Took the Children Away’ on piano.

“My dad loved him as well. My dad didn’t like any modern music outside of ABBA, but I think Archie Roach and Kev Carmody he didn’t mind,” Le’aupepe added. “If you’ve never heard of Archie please go home and [listen] to honour probably one of the most important people who’s ever made music in this country.”

Roach’s death was confirmed on Saturday by his sons Amos and Eban, who said in a statement that the songwriter passed away at a hospital in Warrnambool aged 66, following a long illness, surrounded by family and friends.

“Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way,” they wrote. “We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life. He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together.”

Following news of his death, tributes poured in for the legendary songman and storyteller, with the likes of Briggs, Birdz, Alice Skye, Barkaa, Amy Shark, Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes and more honouring his life, career and legacy.

Gang of Youths’ Australian tour in support of latest album ‘Angel in Realtime’ continues tomorrow night (August 3) in Adelaide before continuing on to Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets are available here.

The band will also headline their own curated festival, A More Perfect Union, in Hobart and Sandstone Point this month. They’ll be joined by Arlo Parks, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray and more in Tasmania, while the Queensland edition will feature the likes of Matt Corby, Middle Kids and Budjerah.