Gang of Youths postpone New Zealand shows “to maintain the health of the band”

Gang of Youths have postponed both of their planned New Zealand tour dates – hours before they were due to take the stage for the first show – calling the decision “necessary to maintain the health of the band”.

The band are currently touring in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime.’ and recently played a string of shows in Australia. They were set to perform at the Hunter Lounge in Wellington yesterday evening (August 16) and at Powerstation in Auckland tonight.

However, as Rolling Stone points out, the Ticketek page for the Wellington show confirmed that the show would not be going ahead. “We apologise for any inconvenience and will be in touch soon with information regarding rescheduled dates soon,” a statement reads.

Advertisement

The Facebook page for the Auckland show has a similar message from promoters Handsome Touring, along with a message from the band themselves explaining that they were “absolutely gutted” to be postponing the shows.

“This has been a very very difficult decision to make, but one we collectively deem necessary to maintain the health of the band,” the note from the band continues. “We want you all to know that we haven’t made this decision lightly as we hate letting our fans down and know that a lot of you will be disappointed, for which we are really sorry.”

The band go on to say that new dates will be announced in due course, and urged fans to hold onto their tickets. “We apologise for the inconvenience and will be in touch very soon with information regarding rescheduled dates!”

Gang of Youths are set to return to Australia this weekend for the Queensland edition of their A More Perfect Union festival. That’s set to take place at the Sandstone Point Hotel on Saturday (August 20) and will also feature Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah and more on the bill. The following Monday (August 22), the band will perform an intimate acoustic show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. That show is sold out.