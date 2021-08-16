Gang Of Youths premiere new song ‘Brothers’ at London show

Gang Of Youths have premiered a new song by the name of ‘Brothers’ at their first headline show in two years. Scroll down for footage of the live performance.

Last week, the Australian outfit – who are currently UK residents – announced they were partnering with TikTok to live-stream their headline show at London’s Lafayette. The show took place on Thursday night (August 12) and was broadcast on the app last night (August 15).

As Music Feeds reports, Gang Of Youths kicked off the set with comeback single ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, which was shared back in June as a double release with ‘Unison‘. The band then worked their way through a setlist of seasoned favourites, including ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’, ‘Magnolia’ and ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’.

Gang Of Youths reportedly debuted ‘Brothers’ halfway through the set, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe explaining “this one is about my father, and like many Black and Indigenous men, he has a fractured story”. The song centres around his passing.

Watch the screen recorded performance of ‘Brothers’ below:

Last month, Gang Of Youths dropped a surprise EP, ‘Total Serene’, which featured ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ and ‘Unison’ alongside a cover of Elbow’s 2002 cut ‘Asleep In The Back’. This marked their first new release since their second album ‘Go Farther In Lightness’ in 2017.

The group are set to embark on a UK tour later this month, starting with Bristol and working their way through London, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester and Glasgow. Find more touring details here.