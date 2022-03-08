Gang Of Youths reach UK Top 10 and Australian No. 1 with ‘Angel In Realtime’

Gang Of Youths have made a landmark first appearance in the UK Top 10 with their album ‘Angel In Realtime’, while also taking out the number one spot in the Australian charts.

The band, who formed in Sydney before moving to their adopted home of the UK, released their third studio album on February 25. It landed on the number 10 spot on the Official UK Albums Chart, making the first time one of their releases has entered that chart.

The band join the list of Australian artists who’ve accomplished the feat of breaking into the UK Charts, among them Nick Cave and the Band Seeds who boast six Top 10 UK albums, 5 Seconds of Summer with four (two making No. 1) and AC/DC, with ten entries inclusive of four No. 1’s, including 2020’s ‘Power Up’.

Advertisement

Back in Gang Of Youths’ home country, ‘Angel In Realtime’ has taken out the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. It’s the band’s second time reaching the achievement, with their 2017 sophomore album ‘Go Farther In Lightness debuting at number one. The album went on to with four ARIA Awards that year, including Album of the Year.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (March 5), Gang Of Youths shared an in-studio clip alongside a message of thanks. “you’ve all only gone and got angel in realtime. a number 1 in Australia and number 10 in the UK!” the band wrote. “our puny minds are blown. thank u thank u thank u thank u thank u thank u.”

Additionally, the band’s longtime manager, Kurtis Bailey, praised their accomplishments in an Instagram post, writing: “It’s such an honour and privilege to have worked with this band from day 1 and watch them go from strength to strength on every album.

“Well done to my brothers and best friends.”

Advertisement

Gang Of Youths are currently on tour in the UK and Europe in support of ‘Angel in Realtime’. They’ll return to Australia in August for a run of headline dates, as well as their own curated festival A More Perfect Union in Hobart and Queensland.

In a four-star review for ‘Angel In Realtime’, NME praised Gang Of Youths for their ability to “channel raw grief… into soaring stadium rock”.

“Though these indie rock grounds have been explored before… Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far.”