Gang Of Youths to headline season three finale of ‘The Sound’

Gang Of Youths, Briggs, KYE and more have all been enlisted to play the season three finale of ABC‘s The Sound.

Gang Of Youths will be making their debut on the live music program, delivering two separate performances for the episode filmed in London, where they recently relocated.

“It’s been forever since we’ve been able to get home. We miss you guys!” the band said in a statement. “So it is a sincere privilege to be afforded the opportunity to play some of our tunes on Aussie tele.”

Briggs and Troy Cassar-Daley will be joining forces once again to perform their recent collaborative single ‘Shadows’, an adaptation of the latter’s 2018 single ‘Shadows On The Hill’.

KYE will also make her debut on the programme, appearing alongside Touch Sensitive for her performance just days after announcing details of her 2022 nationwide headline tour. Western Sydney’s Flowerkid will also be performing his recent track ‘Vodka Orange Juice’, appearing on his debut EP ‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’.

Finally, the final ‘Tribute’ segment of the year will pay homage to INXS, with Delta Goodrem and Josh Teskey uniting to cover the band’s seminal hit ‘Never Tear Us Apart’. The third season’s finale, with special guest Zan Rowe, will air at 5:30pm on Sunday December 12.

The Sound returned for its third season earlier this month, with the premiere episode headlined by Spacey Jane, Vance Joy, Vera Blue and King Stingray. It marked the first season of the series to air since the passing of its creator, Mushroom Group’s Michael Gudinski.