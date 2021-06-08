Gang of Youths unveil dial-in phone number playing unreleased music

Gang of Youths have shared a phone line which, when contacted, plays a snippet of an unreleased track.

The phone number, 1800 951 254, comes days after the band began teasing a new release, ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’, and released an accompanying video clip. Posters have also been spotted promoting the phone line in all Australian states.

A similar phone line and promotional material has been set up in the UK as well, according to fansite Deepest Sighs.

It still isn’t clear whether ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’ is a new single or a full-length record from Gang of Youths, although the band have been sharing regular updates on their fourth album since early 2020.

Gang of Youths’ last studio LP, ‘Go Farther In Lightness’, arrived in 2017. The album debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart upon its release, and became platinum-certified in June last year. The band also released a live album, recorded during their appearance on MTV Unplugged, in 2018.

The new album will be the band’s first without founding member Joji Malani, who left in 2019 to establish his own label, Broth.

Back in November, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo shared a clip revealing he would make a brief guest appearance on the record, performing additional percussion and backing vocals on one of its tracks.