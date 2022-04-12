‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy to return with new music after five-year hiatus

South Korean singer Psy, best known for this 2013 crossover hit ‘Gangnam Style’, will be returning with new music after a five-year absence.

Earlier today (April 12), the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to announce his long-awaited return after half a decade of no new releases. Psy shared that his ninth full-length album, titled ‘Psy 9th’, is due out on April 29 at 6pm KST, along with a clip from a previous concert.

In the clip, which was filmed in 2013, Psy spoke about his global smash hit single ‘Gangnam Style’, which he says he took 10 years to write after his last hit, 2002’s ‘Champion’, “Perhaps the next time you meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022,” he says in the video.

Psy’s last release was May 2017’s ‘Psy 8th 4X2=8’, which featured dual lead singles ‘I Luv It’ and ‘New Face’. Notably, the two music videos had featured Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and former Apink member Son Na-eun, respectively.

A year after the release of his eighth full-length album, the singer left longtime agency YG Entertainment. Psy later established his own company P Nation in early 2019, and in the same year he signed Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN to the label.

P Nation now houses several other notable South Korean stars, including Crush, Heize, Penomeco and Swings. The agency has also previously shared plans to debut its first boyband later this year.