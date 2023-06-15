Gangsta Boo’s cause of death revealed in autopsy report

Gangsta Boo’s cause of death has been revealed, following an autopsy report.

The American rapper – who first found fame as a member of Three 6 Mafia – was pronounced dead at the start of the year, after she was found unresponsive in her Memphis home on New Year’s Day. She was aged 43.

Now, the cause of death for the artist, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report, the rapper died of an accidental overdose. The news was reported on Memphis news station Action News 5, and it was listed that Fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol) were found in her system at the time of death.

Gangsta Boo first joined Three 6 Mafia at age 15, after she caught the attention of DJ Paul during a talent show. Following multiple albums with the group, she later pursued a solo career and released her debut LP ‘Enquiring Minds’ in 1998.

She parted ways with the group in 2001, and focused primarily on her solo career from then onwards – releasing ‘Both Worlds *69’ (2001) and ‘Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera’ (2003).

In recent years she released collaborations with countless artists including Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Gucci Mane, and more. Shortly before her passing, there were talks of a new project called ‘The BooPrint’, which was reportedly set to be released this year.

Following news of her death, countless artists came forward to pay tribute to Gangsta Boo, including Missy Elliott, Questlove, Juicy J, Run The Jewels’ El-P, Ty Dolla $ign and GloRilla.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was…she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up,” fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla said at the time. “A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

El-P wrote “i don’t have the words yet. i just know we lost a part of our family today. we love you, Lola. thank you my friend. our sister forever,” while Questlove added: “Gangsta Boo. rest in melody.”

Back in March, it was announced that a posthumous album from the rapper was being finalised.

The report came from a source close to Gangsta Boo’s estate, who also confirmed that several prolific names in rap have been secured to appear on the forthcoming release, including Run The Jewels, Skepta, Latto, La Chat and Crunchy Black.

Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and Run The Jewels’ El-P are set to produce on the record and, although no release date has been announced, the album is rumoured to be released on August 7, which would have been the late rapper’s 44th birthday.