Gareth Liddiard, Jess Ribeiro and more on line-up for ‘Play On Victoria’ regional concert series

A series of ticketed outdoor concerts will take place across regional Victoria next week as part of the state government’s ‘Play On Victoria’ initiative.

The likes of Gareth Liddiard, Jess Ribeiro, Kutcha Edwards, Leah Senior and more are set to perform across October 30 and 31 for the series, which will take place across venues in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Warrnambool, Avenal, Castlemaine and more. See the full programme below – ticketing and more info is available here.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the government announcing a massive outdoor concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne for October 30.

Advertisement

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Baker Boy, Amyl and the Sniffers and more are among the acts who’ll perform for the event, celebrating the end of Victoria’s latest lockdown today (October 22). Approximately 4,000 tickets will be made available for the concert, set to go on sale at 3pm AEST today.

Those wanting to attend any of the Play On Victoria shows – in Melbourne or regional areas – will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Venues hosting events will need to abide by a COVID-safe plan approved by the Chief Health Officer.

“These outdoor gigs will showcase many of regional Victoria’s best musicians and beloved venues – and will be a vital step in bringing live music back to our state and getting the industry back on its feet,” commented Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson in a statement.

The line-ups and venues for the Play On Victoria regional shows are:

Saturday October 30



Ballarat, Volta

Gareth Liddiard, Skyscraper Stan, Allara, Jess Ribeiro, Our Carlson

Warrnambool, Dart and Marlin

Dan Kelly, The Maes, Annie-Rose Maloney, Bec Goring

Advertisement

Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

Afternoon show: Leah Senior, The Garden Age, Steve Cousins

Evening show: Kutcha Edwards and friends, Machine Translations, Tracey Miller and the Shaggy Town Boys

Avenel, Fowles Wine

Benny Walker, Dallas Frasca, Harry Hookey

Sunday October 31

Geelong, Barwon Club Hotel

Dan Kelly, The Maes, Annie-Rose Maloney, Bec Goring

Halls Gap, Halls Gap Hotel

The Kite Machine, This Way North, Steve Cousins, Maddy May, Asha Bright

Castlemaine, The Bridge Hotel

Gareth Liddiard, Jess Ribeiro, Galaxy Hop, Hannah Blackburn

Bendigo, Handle Bar

Benny Walker, Dallas Frasca, Harry Hookey