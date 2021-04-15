Gareth Liddiard, Jim White and Chris Abrahams form new band, to play one-off show before recording album

Gareth Liddiard, Dirty Three’s Jim White and Chris Abraham from The Necks have formed a new band, set to play a one-off Melbourne show before recording an album due out later this year.

The band, which does not appear to have a name, is described in a press release as “merging elements of free-jazz, lyricism, improvisation, avant-garde and experimental noise”.

Their exclusive recording warm-up show will go down at the Brunswick Ballroom in Melbourne on Wednesday May 12, with tickets on sale now via Moshtix.

The Drones and Tropical Fuck Storm frontman Liddiard recently played a small run of solo shows with White in Melbourne and Castlemaine, with one to come in Sydney on April 21, though it’s unclear if any of the material played there was connected to this new group.

The new record is listed for release in late 2021.

Liddiard is also currently in the midst of playing shows nationally with TFS, returning after the pandemic. Last year, TFS released two new songs, ‘Suburbiopia’ and ‘Legal Ghost’. As B-sides to the singles, they also shared covers of ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads along with the Saints’ ‘This Perfect Day’, the latter featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and Sean Powell of Surfbort.

Abrahams is set to play with The Necks in Melbourne as part of RISING Festival on June 2 and 3 for their first shows since the pandemic.