Gareth Thomas returns with new single ‘My Dog’

New Zealand indie pop artist Gareth Thomas has shared his first new solo music in four years, with single ‘My Dog’.

It’s the first from a forthcoming third album, expected some time in 2021. Thomas has also shared an animated music video for the track, riffing on the central metaphor about depression and a family pet – watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Thomas explained the song first stemmed from a panicked experience losing a family dog.

“I spent hours driving around town looking for him. It wasn’t until late at night I found the panicked little guy halfway across New Plymouth. He was running up Tukapa Street frantically looking left to right, to right to left. Too many corners to choose from,” he wrote.

“Panting furiously, his heart beating in a flutter and his eyes were glazed over. That was exactly how I felt at one point in my life. Too many turns to choose from, too many decisions and too many expectations. Analysis paralysis – the paradox of choice left me pacing around tables and trekking across town in the middle of the night.”

Thomas recorded most of the track on a Moog synthesiser in his bedroom, before finishing it at Roundhead Studio in Auckland with sound engineer Simon Gooding.

The Kiwi indie popster released his most recent album, ‘Fizzy Milk’, in 2016.