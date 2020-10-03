Gareth Thomas shares new single ‘Wake Up’ featuring Amelia Murray

New Zealand indie pop artist Gareth Thomas has shared ‘Wake Up’ featuring Amelia Murray of Fazerdaze, the second single from his forthcoming album.

It’s a folksier tune than first single ‘My Dog’, though it keeps the woozy synths that punctuate much of Thomas’ music. The singer-songwriter wrote the song after buying a Korg Minilogue synthesiser, producing much of the odd sounds heard on the track.

“When I realised the song had a mystical eastern quality, I detuned my acoustic guitar which made it sound like a sitar – and added that to the mix the following week,” Thomas explained in a press release.

‘Wake Up’ arrives with a music video made by Thomas & Sith Douang Kham Chanh, depicting the lyrics on a psychedelic alarm clock. Watch it below.

Thomas said the intent of the video was to make it appear like the alarm clock is singing to the viewer.

“It gets more and more psychedelic as the song progresses. The grand finale is the sun coming up in the reflection of the clock face – and the clock turns into digital propellers spinning in the blue sky,” he explained.

Both ‘Wake Up’ and ‘My Dog’ are set to appear on Thomas’ new album, set for a 2021 release. He has also now revealed the title – ‘Bits’.

The Kiwi indie popster released his most recent album, ‘Fizzy Milk’, in 2016.