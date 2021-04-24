Garrett Kato announces forthcoming EP ‘Kumamoto’, drops new single

Canadian-born, Australian-based artist Garrett Kato has announced he has a new EP on the way, titled ‘Kumamoto’.

Revealing the news yesterday (April 23), Kato marked the occasion with the release of a new single from the six-tracker, titled ‘Never Be Us’. The song boasts Kato’s signature smoky vocals with soft guitars, and was born from a conversation he had with his daughter during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I wrote and produced the song during lockdown after a conversation I had my with six year old daughter,” he wrote on social media.

“She couldn’t comprehend how people could treat others differently because of their skin colour or race and told me ‘that would never be us.’”

Check it out below.

Speaking of the forthcoming EP in a press statement, Kato said it was written through contemplation of a changing world.

“Australia was on fire, and, soon after, a worldwide pandemic hit that changed the world

for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“I began thinking of what generations before us went through, about my grandparents; victims of internment camps of World War II. How strong people can be, despite overwhelming odds.”

‘Never Be Us’ joins the other two previously released tracks from ‘Kumamoto’, ‘Be’ and ‘Firestarter’, co-written with Ainslie Wills. The full EP is set to arrive on July 9.

Kato will be touring ‘Kumamoto’ in August. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, and can be purchased here.