Garrett Kato announces new EP, releases single, ‘Moon’

Canadian-Australian singer/songwriter Garrett Kato has today (April 24) announced his upcoming EP ‘n. hemisphere’. To mark the announcement, he has released the record’s lead single ‘Moon’.

The single has come with an accompanying music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Receiving its premiere with The Music on Thursday April 23, ‘Moon’ was written, produced and mixed at Garrett’s home studio in Byron Bay.

“The night sky in the northern hemisphere holds a special place in my heart,” Kato said of ‘Moon’ in a press statement.

“Looking up into the stars in the southern hemisphere is like living on another planet. The only thing that has travel [sic] with me since my move to the south is the moon. It’s something in the sky I look to that is familiar and holds that sense of home.”

‘n. hemisphere’ is the sister EP to Kato’s March release, ‘s. hemisphere’, which featured singles ‘Holding Onto You’ and ‘Breathe It In’, a collaboration with Julia Stone.

As a singer, Kato supported Damien Rice in 2019 on his sold-out tour of Australia, as well as a co-headline tour of Europe with indie artist Riley Pearce.

Advertisement

As a producer, Kato has worked with a plethora of Aussie indie-folk artists including Ziggy Alberts, Kyle Lionheart and Pete Murray.