Garrett Kato releases new single ‘I See You’, announces forthcoming album

Canadian-born, Australian-based singer-songwriter Garrett Kato has dropped his latest single, ‘I See You’, today (October 16).

The new song was co-written with singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, along with producer Sam Sakr.

Kato said of the song writing process via a press release, “A few years ago I met Thelma Plum and Sam Sakr for the first time and we wrote ‘I See You'”.

“In a matter of hours we had almost everything you hear on the finished track. The experience was so fast and prolific it was almost as if other forces were at work.”

“The initial concept was getting lost inside the distractions of society, losing sight of what really matters and what is actually real.”

Listen to ‘I See You’ now:

As well as the new song, Kato has announced the release of his full-length album, ‘hemispheres’, due out December 4.

The album will be a culmination of Garrett’s 2020 EPs, ‘s. hemisphere’ and ‘n. hemisphere’, both sonic maps of Kato’s life and the last decade living in Australia in particular.

In addition to ‘I See You’, ‘hemispheres’ will also feature Kato’s recent collaboration with Julia Stone, ‘Breathe It In’, as well as his songs ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’ and ‘Permanently’.