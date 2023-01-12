Gaz Coombes says Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass

Gaz Coombes has told NME that Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman who tomorrow (January 13) releases his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’, spoke about the pop star watching his band from the side of the stage when they returned to Glastonbury in 2022.

“I didn’t see her but I heard she was singing along to ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ on our little viewing gantry [on The Other Stage] which was kind of cool,” Coombes said. “I’ve got huge respect for her. I think what she does is great and how she does it is cool. They’re an interesting writing team, Eilish and her brother [Finneas] as well.”

The Britpop legends played their first reunion show at the intimate Glastonbury spin-off gig the Pilton Party back in 2019 and were then announced for Glasto 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID.

They finally made their return on the opening afternoon last year and joked that they were “two years late”.

“Glastonbury was a real moment for us, just to play there again on The Other Stage,” explained Coombes. “We always had a bit of a love affair with Glastonbury from our earliest performance in ’95. That shaped our band in many ways, that early performance. I just remember being quite excitable but kind of nervous and young at the time. It was that combination of shitting my pants but having this excitement that needed to be released, which are always good ingredients for a live performance.”

That same evening Eilish headlined the Main Stage.

Coombes’ forthcoming record serves as the final part of a trilogy that began with 2015 LP ‘Matador’ and continued with his most recent full-length, 2018’s ‘World’s Strongest Man’.

The singer also recently announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023 – you can buy tickets here.