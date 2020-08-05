Gem shares new single and animated film clip ‘Malibu’

Australian producer and DJ, Gem, has shared her new single ‘Malibu’, along with an animated film clip.

The video for the chillwave track follows an animated character floating on a bed through a series of pastel surroundings, from a peach-toned pavilion to rippling oceans. Watch it below:

‘Malibu’ was mixed by Serge Courtois, who has worked with LANY and mxmtoon, and mastered by Dale Becker, known for his work with Khalid and Macklemore.

The song has been tuned to a frequency of 432hz, which was a conscious decision on Gem’s part.

“This song is my love letter to the universe,” she said of the track. “Written with the intention of manifesting new love and produced in 432hz, I wanted to experiment with the powerful formula of frequency + intention = healing.”

“What if producers could be the modern-day shaman?”

The single and video artwork were both created by Hussam Eissa, a digital artist based in Egypt.

Gem was previously based in LA before returning home to Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic. She released an album of ’70s covers last year titled ‘the2070s’, featuring electronic reinterpretations of songs such as Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rhiannon’ and ‘Dreams’.

Her forthcoming EP is set for release later this year.