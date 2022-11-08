Gena Rose Bruce announces new album ‘Deep Is The Way’, shares Bill Callahan collaboration

Melbourne singer-songwriter Gena Rose Bruce has announced her second album ‘Deep Is The Way’ will arrive early next year, sharing its Bill Callahan-featuring title track.

Set to be released on January 27 via Dot Dash and Remote Control, ‘Deep Is The Way’ will follow Bruce’s 2019 full-length debut, ‘Can’t Make You Love Me’. She reunited with producer Tim Harvey to record the album.

To coincide with the announcement, Bruce has shared the album’s title track, which she described in a statement as “a dedication for those people who may be slower in finding themselves, who like to dream, think deeply and take their time to make decisions, for them to appreciate and honour their thoughtful process”.

As with lead single ‘Foolishly In Love’, the new single was co-written with Callahan, with the Smog bandleader duetting with Bruce on the latter. “Working with Bill was very poetic and brought a feeling of nostalgia,” Bruce explained in a statement.

“We have only ever had written correspondence, sending lyrics back and forth to each other, with sometimes weeks in between responses, just analysing lyrics, there was no small talk, just keeping it about what’s important – the music.” Watch the Alex Badham-directed video for ‘Deep Is The Way’ below:

The accompanying short film was shot during the pandemic in Europe and Australia, and features empty spaces that progressively become wider and more vast over the course of the song. Badham – who also co-directed the video for ‘Foolishly In Love’ – says he “fell in love with” the ‘Deep Is The Way’ title track, having “had some clichéd romantic moments listening to it whilst wandering the rainy streets of Berlin”.

“I had lots of travel going on and Gena had the idea of utilising this opportunity to make a slow and dreamy collection of empty spaces. I was lucky enough to visit some interesting and varied places over this period, Tenerife particularly has some amazing spots in such a tiny land mass – lush forests, black beaches and volcanic moonscapes.”