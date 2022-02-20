Gene Simmons says he will accept cryptocurrency to sell his Las Vegas mansion

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has said that he will accept cryptocurrency to sell his Las Vegas mansion.

The mansion is on sale for $13.5million (£9.93million) and he’s now revealed he will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, Try or a combination of those to purchase the home (via The Music Universe).

In a statement to Blabbermouth earlier this month, Simmons said: “I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning. It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate.”

Simmons bought the house in 2021 for $10.8million (£7.95million) but told The Wall Street Journal that he and his family rarely stay at the property.

A description of the house from says the “distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivalled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.”

You can see images of the property here:

Back in December, the Foo Fighters brought Simmons onstage during a show in Las Vegas.

After spotting a fan who bore a striking resemblance to the bassist, Dave Grohl then invited the real Simmons to come out from the side of the stage during their gig at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre.

As he left the stage Grohl said: “Can we just hear it one more time for Gene FUCKING Simmons,” before he told the crowd he had posters of the KISS legend on his wall as a child.

Last year, KISS were forced to postpone several shows after Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.