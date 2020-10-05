GENES shares catchy new pop song ‘Super Single’

Townsville-based pop artist GENES has shared her latest track today (October 5), the catchy ‘Super Single’.

The singer-songwriter announced the track’s release via social media this morning, saying “this is seriously my favourite song and I’m so excited for you to play it on repeat”.

It was co-written and produced by New Zealand’s Rory Noble, who has worked with the likes of Kanye West and Tinashe. Australian singer Brendan Maclean also helped GENES find her inspiration for the song.

Give ‘Super Single’ a spin below:

The track is set to be followed by the release of a space-inspired film clip later this week, which GENES was able to bring to life thanks to a triple j Unearthed and National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) initiative.

The ‘Super Single’ clip was directed by Amelia Burke with production design by Liv Hutley, and sees an astronaut dating her way through the alien world.

It officially drops on Wednesday, but you can check out the triple j Unearthed premiere below:

Speaking of the new track in a press release, GENES said, “This song is me embracing my singlehood and living my best life”.

“It’s fun, it’s not taking itself seriously, and it’s carefree – exactly how my life has been the last year. I’ve had the best 12 months of my life, and they’ve been spent completely single. I love having crushes and mutual fun with no commitment. I love the independence,” she said.

‘Super Single’ is GENES’ third release for the year, following on from ‘When I’m Around You’ and ‘Better’. The tracks so far have been influenced by a breakup, with GENES exploring different aspects of her journey on the songs.