Genesis Owusu, Amy Shark and Middle Kids among Australian exclusives for Record Store Day 2022

Ahead of this year’s Record Store Day taking place on Saturday (April 23), a list of Australian-exclusive releases – including live singles from the likes of Genesis Owusu, Amy Shark and Middle Kids – has been revealed.

The seven-inch records will sport performances recorded for triple j’s longstanding Like A Version segment. Genesis Owusu’s, for example, will feature his cover of the Sex Pistols’ 1977 classic ‘Anarchy In The UK’, as well as the performance of his original track ‘Don’t Need You’.

Meanwhile, Shark’s release immortalises her cover of Fall Out Boy‘s 2005 hit ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’, as well as her own single ‘Baby Steps’. Middle Kids’ offering, on the other hand, sees their take on Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘drivers license’ pressed to wax alongside their performance of ‘Stacking Chairs’.

Advertisement

Other releases in the suite include The Wiggles’ cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ (which also topped triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021), Ocean Alley’s medley of ‘Breathe’, ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Money’ by Pink Floyd, and Triple One’s rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’. Like the other three releases, these will also feature performances of the artists’ own singles.

The sextet of new Like A Version pressings follows a similar effort in 2020, when triple j released seven-inch records of appearances by Denzel Curry, Alex Lahey, FIDLAR and Flume. Ocean Alley were also featured in that batch with their cover of Player’s ‘Baby Come Back’.

The full list of Record Store Day exclusives for 2022 – as well as a rundown of the stores celebrating it – is available via the event’s website. Taylor Swift has been crowned the event’s first-ever global ambassador, celebrating 15 years since Record Store Day first took place. As part of her involvement with the event, Swift will feature on a charity compilation titled ‘Portraits Of Her’.