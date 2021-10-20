Genesis Owusu, Amy Shark, Budjerah lead 2021 ARIA Awards nominations

The 2021 ARIA Awards nominations have been unveiled, with Genesis Owusu, Amy Shark, Budjerah and The Avalanches up for multiple awards this year.

The nominations were announced this morning in a livestream hosted by journalist Brooke Boney, a month out from the virtual awards ceremony on November 24.

Shark, Owusu, The Avalanches, Midnight Oil and Tones And I are all up for the prestigious Album of the Year category.

This is the first year ARIA has abolished the gendered categories of Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist, instead opting for a gender-neutral Best Artist category. The ten artists in the running are Shark, Owusu, Budjerah, Keith Urban, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue, Ngaiire, The Kid LAROI, Masked Wolf and Vance Joy.

“The time for separating artists based on gendered categories that exclude non-binary artists altogether has passed,” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said in a statement last month.

“The music industry is demanding a more equal, inclusive, safe and supportive space for everyone, and ARIA is working hard to achieve that across the ARIA Awards and everything we do.”

The annual Breakthrough Artist category was renamed this year in honour of the late Mushroom Group founder, Michael Gudinski. Budjerah, Gretta Ray, Masked Wolf, MAY-A and Ngaiire are all up for the award.

Most of the awards will be determined by the ARIA Voting Academy and specialist judging committees. The awards for Best Video, Best Australian Live Act, Song of the Year, Most Popular International Artist and the Music Teacher Award, however, are voted on by the public.

The 2021 ARIA Award nominations:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Tones And I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

BEST ARTIST

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Keith Urban – ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Disco’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Tones And I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

BEST DANCE RELEASE

Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Yesteryear’

Dom Dolla – ‘Pump The Brakes’

Jolyon Petch – ‘Dreams’

KLP & Stace Cadet – ‘People Happy’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’

BEST GROUP

AC/DC – ‘Power Up’

Gang Of Youths – ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Gretta Ray – ‘Begin To Look Around’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

MAY-A – ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

BEST POP RELEASE

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

BEST HIP-HOP RELEASE

B Wise – ‘jamie’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’

The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’

Youngn Lipz – ‘Area Baby’

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

Tash Sultana – ‘Terra Firma’

Tkay Maidza – ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

Archie Roach – ‘The Songs Of Charcoal Lane’

Ball Park Music – ‘Ball Park Music’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

BEST ROCK ALBUM

AC/DC – ‘Power Up’

Ball Park Music – ‘Ball Park Music’

Holy Holy – ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

Middle Kids – ‘Today We’re The Greatest’

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project’

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Big Scary – ‘Daisy’

Crowded House – ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Disco’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’

Odette – ‘Herald’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brad Cox – ‘My Mind’s Projection’

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – ‘The Song Club’

Shane Nicholson – ‘Living In Colour’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Kids On Cassette’

Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘The World Today’

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM

Alpha Wolf – ‘A Quiet Place To Die’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘Deep States’

Yours Truly – ‘Self Care’

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – ‘Paid Salvation’

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

Archie Roach – ‘The Songs Of Charcoal Lane’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – ‘Push The Blues Away’

Martha Marlow – ‘Medicine Man’

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Searching For Freedom’

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

Amber Lawrence – ‘The Kid’s Gone Country 2’

Bluey The Album – ‘Bluey’

Diver City – ‘Dance Silly’

The Wiggles – ‘Lullabies With Love’

Various Artists – ‘The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia’

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Christian Li – ‘Vivaldi: The Four Seasons’

Emily Sun & Andrea Lam – ‘Nocturnes’

Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire – ‘Bower’

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia’

Nat Bartsch – ‘Hope’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight – ‘Closed Beginnings’

Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen – ‘Haven’

Mildlife – ‘Automatic’

Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet – ‘Songs from my Father’

Vazesh – ‘The Sacred Key’

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Life Is Strange’

Antony Partos – ‘Rams (Original Motion Picture Score)’

Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith – ‘Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack’

Sia – ‘Music: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’

Yve Blake – ‘Fangirls’

BEST WORLD ALBUM

Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton – ‘Restless Dream’

Bukhu – Bukhchuluun Ganburged – ‘The Journey’

Eishan Ensemble – ‘Project Masnavi’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Hope In An Empty City’

Kuya James – ‘ISA’

BEST VIDEO

’24k’ – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke

‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera

‘could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version)’ – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet

‘Dance’ – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill

‘First Nation’ – Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators, Robert Hambling

‘Higher’ – Budjerah, Mick Soiza

‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’ – Amy Shark, James Chappell

‘Missing Piece’ – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey

‘The Divine Chord’ – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada

‘Won’t Sleep’ – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021

Ball Park Music – The Residency

Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour

Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – Makarrata Live

The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live

The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals)

Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR

Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban – ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’

Dean Lewis – ‘Falling Up’

Hooligan Hefs – ‘Send It!’

Keith Urban & Pink – ‘One Too Many’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – ‘What Other People Say’

Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – ‘Without You’

Tones and I – ‘Fly Away’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Tickets to My Downfall’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Plastic Hearts’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

Pop Smoke – ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’

Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’

MUSIC TEACHER AWARD

Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

BEST COVER ART

Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – ‘3’

Eben Ejdne for Odette – ‘Herald’

Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Konstantin Kersting

Matt Corby

Tony Espie

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

Konstantin Kersting

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater