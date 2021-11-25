Genesis Owusu announces 2022 Australian tour with The Black Dog Band

Fresh off the back of a mammoth four ARIA wins last night, Genesis Owusu has laid out his plans for a five-date theatre tour set to roll through Australia in March.

The run will kick off in Sydney on Thursday March 3, where Owusu – alongside his accompanying supergroup, The Black Dog Band – will perform at the Enmore Theatre. They’ll head down to Adelaide next, then Perth and Brisbane. The tour wraps up in Melbourne on Sunday March 13, with Owusu and co. booked to play the iconic Forum.

For those unaware, The Black Dog Band is comprised of fellow Australian hitmakers Kirin J. Callinan, Touch Sensitive, Andrew Klippel of ‘90s pop stalwarts Euphoria (and Owusu’s manager), Julian Sudek of Sun Dumb and World Champion, and producer extraordinaire Jonti.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 9:30am AEDT on Monday November 29, with a presale kicking off tomorrow (November 26). More info on that can be found on Owusu’s website.

AND IT DON'T STOP. BIG BOY AUS TOUR WITH THE BLACK DOG BAND, MARCH 2022

GENERAL SALE STARTS MONDAY 9:30AM AEDT AT https://t.co/cZxnHR4fAz pic.twitter.com/Ae5JeudasA — genesis owusu (@genesisowusu) November 24, 2021

The tour announcement comes just hours after the genre-bending artist dominated this year’s ARIA Awards, taking home four of the ceremony’s biggest trophies. In addition to the prestigious Album Of The Year award – owed to his debut full-length effort, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – Owusu scored the wins for Best Hip-Hop Release, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art.

“I used to get side-eyed a lot when I was younger for the way I dressed and the things I did,” he said while accepting the main award, “but all the people I loved and respected always stood firm, immovable, unshakeable, because we knew the power in who we were and what we created.

“This means so much to me. For all those people, Goon Club worldwide, eccentrics, Black people, know that it’s not up to us to change for people but it’s up to people to catch up and see what they’ve been missing out on.”

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Owusu performed a medley of cuts from ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, featuring ‘Waitin’ On Ya’, ‘The Other Black Dog’ and ‘Don’t Need You’. All three tracks served as singles from the album – which landed back in March via Ourness – alongside ‘Whip Cracker’, ‘I Am’, ‘Gold Chains’ and ‘A Song About Fishing’.

The record also took out two of this year’s J Awards, earning the titles for Australian Album Of The Year and Australian Music Video Of The Year (for the Riley Blakeway-directed visuals for ‘The Other Black Dog’).

In a four-star review of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, NME’s Cyclone Wehner said Owusu had “delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud”.

Genesis Owusu’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 4 – Adelaide, Adelaide Festival

Saturday 5 – Perth, Metro City

Saturday 12 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 13 – Melbourne, The Forum