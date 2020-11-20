Genesis Owusu announces debut album ‘Smiling with No Teeth’, shares new single ‘The Other Black Dog’

Genesis Owusu has announced his long-awaited debut album ‘Smiling with No Teeth’, a 15-track album that features Kirin J Callinan.

It’s the first extended release from the Canberra-based, Ghana-born rapper – real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah – since his debut 2017 EP ‘Cardrive’. In the interim, Owusu has shared a string of singles, some of which will appear on the album.

Ansah has also shared a new single from the album, entitled ‘The Other Black Dog’. The track continues the rapper’s amorphous production stylings, swaggering with a crazed kind of funk.

Advertisement

The music video, directed by Riley Blakeway, sees Ansah try to outrun a “demonic” version of himself, wrapped in a face bandage and sporting golden grills.

“The track explores the internal struggle between a hopeful spirit of endurance, and a gnashing black hole of ugliness. One is me, and the other is also me,” Ansah said in a press statement.

Watch ‘The Other Black Dog’ below.

‘Smiling With No Teeth’ is set for a March 5 release next year, and will also feature the previously released singles ‘Whip Cracker’ and ‘Don’t Need You’. Ansah expanded on the ideas behind the forthcoming LP in a statement.

Advertisement

“Smiling With No Teeth is performing what the world wants to see, even if you don’t have the capacity to do so honestly. Slathering honey on your demons to make them palatable to people who only want to know if you’re okay if the answer is yes. That’s the idea, turned into beautiful, youthful, ugly, timeless and strange music,” he wrote.

Ansah debuted some of the as-yet-unreleased material in ‘Kofi’s Black Dog Jams’, a series of limited capacity shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney last month.

The tracklist of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ is:

1. ‘On The Move’

2. ‘The Other Black Dog’

3. ‘Centrefold’

4. ‘Waitin’ On Ya’

5. ‘Don’t Need You’

6. ‘Drown’ feat. Kirin J Callinan

7. ‘Gold Chains’

8. ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

9. ‘I Don’t See Colour’

10. ‘Black Dogs!’

11. ‘Whip Cracker’

12. ‘Easy’

13. ‘A Song About Fishing’

14. ‘No Looking Back’

15. ‘Bye Bye’